FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Nomura starts Amata Corp with 'buy'
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2013 / 3:52 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Nomura starts Amata Corp with 'buy'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nomura Equity Research initiated coverage of Amata Corporation Pcl with a ‘buy’ rating and set a price target of 30 baht for the stock, citing strong land sale prospects of Thailand’s biggest industrial estate developer.

Amata shares were up 0.8 percent at 25 baht. The stock has risen 54.3 percent so far this year, outperforming Rojana Industrial Park’s 29 percent rise and the main SET index’s 9.9 percent gain.

“We like Amata for its huge landbank, strong land sale prospects, exposure to Vietnam, continued expansion in power business and record-high profits in FY13-15F,” it said in a report.

1043 (0343 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.