STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Nomura starts Amata Corp with 'buy'

Nomura Equity Research initiated coverage of Amata Corporation Pcl with a ‘buy’ rating and set a price target of 30 baht for the stock, citing strong land sale prospects of Thailand’s biggest industrial estate developer.

Amata shares were up 0.8 percent at 25 baht. The stock has risen 54.3 percent so far this year, outperforming Rojana Industrial Park’s 29 percent rise and the main SET index’s 9.9 percent gain.

“We like Amata for its huge landbank, strong land sale prospects, exposure to Vietnam, continued expansion in power business and record-high profits in FY13-15F,” it said in a report.

1043 (0343 GMT)