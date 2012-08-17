FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB raises Airports of Thailand target price
August 17, 2012 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB raises Airports of Thailand target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CIMB Research raised its target price for Airports of Thailand Pcl to 90 baht from 74 baht, while keeping its ‘outperform’ rating on the airport operator’s stock, saying the prospect of passenger fee hike was supportive to earnings.

Airports of Thailand shares fell 0.4 percent to 65.5 baht. The stock has gained 46 percent in 2012 boosted by strong air traffic growth and rising earnings. Its net profit for the nine months ended June rose 70 percent to 5 billion baht ($158.60 million).

The broader SET index was down 0.23 percent. It has risen 19.2 percent so far in 2012.

AOT had sought a hike in passenger fee at all its airports in March and its management aimed for Sept. 13 for implementation, the broker said.

“We believe chances of regulatory approval are good, potentially providing catalysts for its earnings and share price ... Despite its recent share-price run-up, AOT is still worth owning,” the broker said.

For the company earnings statement, click

1118 (0418 GMT)

$1 = 31.525 baht Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com

