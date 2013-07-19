FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Airports of Thailand up on report of stronger demand for airports
July 19, 2013 / 5:17 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Airports of Thailand up on report of stronger demand for airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Airports of Thailand Pcl jumped as much as 5.59 percent on Friday, after a broker highlighted the increasing demand for better airports in Thailand.

Demand for better airports for tourism and business is strong and can be seen with AOT’s plan to further expand Suvarnabhumi Airport, even after the opening of Don Muang Bangkok airport, DBS Vickers Securities said in a report. The brokerage recommended “buy” rating with a target price of 190 baht on AOT.

Shares in the airport operator are up 4.52 percent at 196.50 baht after climbing to 198.50 baht, while the broader SET index was down 0.45 percent.

1149 (0449 GMT) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

