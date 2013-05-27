FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Auto parts drop on weak outlook for car sales
May 27, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in auto parts makers dropped after newspapers reported that a Thai unit of Japanese carmaker Mazda Motor Corp has cut production following recent cancellations of car orders.

Brokers said the report reflected a slowing car market after the government ended its tax incentive scheme last year.

“It’s an early sign of the slowing car market. With the second quarter generally a low season, sentiment is weak for order books of auto parts firms,” broker Trinity Securities said in a report.

The auto parts subindex was down 1.3 percent at midday, led by a 2.9 percent fall in shares of AAPICO Hitech Pcl and a 2.8 percent drop in Somboon Advance Technology Pcl shares.

1310 (0610 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

