THAILAND-Bangkok Chain Hospital up on new hospital launch
#Financials
January 24, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bangkok Chain Hospital up on new hospital launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl gained 3.21 percent to 9.65 baht by mid-session after the hospital company announced its plans to launch operations at its new premium hospital on Saturday after several delays.

The company’s management met with analysts and fund managers on Wednesday at its first new premium hospital World Medical Center in Bangkok, broker KGI Securities said in a report.

“The hospital will be the seventh under the firm’s management... it will target high-income patients,” it said.

The hospital will also target foreign patients after receiving the Joint Commission International’s (JCI) approval, which is expected within the next six months of operation, KGI said.

Broker Krungsri Securities upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’, with target price of 10.6 baht, saying that the new hospital bodes well for the company’s earnings in future by increasing its competitiveness.

1252 (0552 GMT) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana in Bangkok; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

