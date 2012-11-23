STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB 'neutral' on Thai banks; sees loan growth slowing

CIMB Securities maintained its ‘neutral’ rating on Thailand’s banking sector, saying loan growth is likely to slow down amid rising economic headwinds despite good October results.

The sector’s loan portfolio expanded 1.3 percent month-on-month in October with Tisco Financial Group, Siam Commercial Bank and Thanachart Capital leading the pack, the broker noted.

“Thai banks continued to strengthen their retail lending in October, going by their balance sheets. However, our medium-term chart shows overall loan growth has trended down. Without the backing of wholesale lending, this slower growth could persist into next year,” CIMB said in a research note.

“We would not count too much on infrastructure investments to reverse the trends, particularly if exports remain dull and hurt private investment. Brighter prospects lie with retail banking as we expect the countrywide wage hikes to further boost workers’ purchasing power and their banking needs”.

The broker rated Krung Thai Bank, Bank of Ayudhya , and Thanachart Capital as its top picks in the sector, saying “apart from value, we believe these names offer under-appreciated room for operational improvements, and hence catalysts”.

At 0821 GMT, Krung Thai rose 1.17 percent to 17.30 baht, while Bank of Ayudhya lost 0.84 percent to 29.50 baht and Thanachart was flat at 33.75 baht.

The banking subindex was down 0.48 percent.

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob; sinsiri.tiwutanond)

************************************************************

12:21 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Sahaviriya Steel hits near 2-month low

Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl dropped 1.82 percent to its lowest in nearly two months at 0.54 baht during morning trade after the proceeds from a share offering for raising capital came in below target, a brokerage said.

The company reported a total of 3.28 billion baht ($106.63 million) in raised capital from its share sale to Vanomet Holding AG.

However, broker Trinity Securities said the amount was lower than the target of 13.21 billion baht needed to sufficiently repay the company’s debt.

“At the end of the third-quarter, Sahaviriya carries interest-bearing debt as high as 53,998 million baht compared to the 11,546 million baht in base capital...prompting a higher risk,” Trinity said in a research note.

“We expect Sahaviriya to continue to rally more partners in capital raising, however the global steel situation remained stagnate. Leading steelmakers had lowered their production capacity, thus making it difficult for the company to attract more partners into this capital raising effort”.

The brokerage said it expects Sahaviriya to post a loss of around 3 billion baht in the fourth quarter, and that losses may continue well into the first quarter of next year. It gave the stock a ‘sell’ rating with target price at 0.50 baht.

At 0457 GMT, Sahaviriya shares remained flat at 0.55 baht.

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)