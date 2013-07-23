FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi raises Kasikornbank's price target after Q2 results
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2013 / 6:32 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi raises Kasikornbank's price target after Q2 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Citigroup raised its price target for Kasikornbank shares on the foreign board to 252 baht from 232 after the bank posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings due to higher interest income from strong corporate loan growth.

Citigroup maintained its ‘buy’ rating on the stock. Kasikornbank shares on the foreign board were up 1.9 percent at 190.5 baht.

“KBANK’s strategy to attract operating accounts and increase share of wallet has resulted in steady rise in fee income,” it said in a report dated July 22.

It downgraded Bank of Ayudhya Pcl to “neutral” from “buy” after the bank’s April-June earnings fell short of market expectations due to high provision.

Citi lowered its estimated 2013 earnings for Bank of Ayudhya by 10 percent to reflect higher provision. However, Citi maintained its target price on Bank of Ayudhya at 39 baht, an indicative tender offer price by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

Bank of Ayudhya shares were up 0.7 percent at 37.75 baht. Other banking stocks gained 0.8 percent, while the broader stock market rose 1.5 percent.

1254 (0554 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.