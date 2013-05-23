FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bank of Ayudhya up after Japan MUFG stake bid report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 4:35 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bank of Ayudhya up after Japan MUFG stake bid report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Bank of Ayudhya Pcl rose after a local newspaper cited a financial market source as saying that Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) had offered to acquire General Electric’s stake in the Thai bank at 40 baht per share.

The potential acquisition of the 25.3 percent stake, or around 1.54 billion shares, from GE Capital International Holding Corporation will be worth almost 62 billion baht ($2 billion).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is among bidders for General Electric’s stake in Thailand’s fifth-largest lender. Others include Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional Bhd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.