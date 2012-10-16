STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB raises BEC price target on Q3 forecast

CIMB Research raised its price target on BEC World Pcl to 65 baht from 63 baht, saying it expected the broadcaster to report record quarterly earnings for the third quarter, while maintaining an ‘outperform’ rating.

BEC World shares closed up 0.9 percent at 57.25 baht. They have risen 27.2 percent this year versus a 32.9 percent gain of the broader media subindex.

“Thanks to robust ad spend, BEC should report another record performance in the third quarter. Its recent share price weakness owing to litigation against an anchor reporter and fears of fiercer competition from satellite TV and digital TV should offer a buying opportunity,” the broker said.

The broker forecast core net profit for the third quarter to rise 27 percent year on year to 1.25 billion baht or 75 percent of its full-year estimate.

“We remain confident about BEC’s ability to boost ad revenue in the medium term and believe that consensus forecast is too conservative, leaving potential for upside,” CIMB said.

