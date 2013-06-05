FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Berli Jucker jumps after earnings outlook
June 5, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Berli Jucker jumps after earnings outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Berli Jucker Pcl jumped 4.3 percent to 60.5 baht, recouping some of recent lost ground, after the consumer conglomerate said it expects to post a revenue growth of 20 percent this year and plans more expansions for the year.

Khaohoon newspaper quoted the company’s senior official as saying that the company plans to spend 8 billion baht ($263 million) this year on domestic and overseas expansions.

Berli shares were the best performer on the SET50 index which tracks Thai blue chip firms. The index was down 0.8 percent.

About 7.9 million shares changed hands, 2.8 times a full day average over the past 30 sessions.

1524 (0824 GMT)

$1 = 30.41 baht Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
