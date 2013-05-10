FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Big C Supercenter drops after Q1 earnings miss expectations
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2013 / 3:31 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Big C Supercenter drops after Q1 earnings miss expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Big C Supercenter Pcl dropped 6.1 percent to 230 baht after the hypermarket operator reported a weaker-than-expected first-quarter net profit, prompting an earnings downgrade.

Big C said its January-March net profit fell 21 percent to 1.4 billion baht ($47.53 million), partly due to higher operating expenses.

CIMB Securities cut its 2013-2015 earnings per share forecasts by 10-14 percent, reflecting lower gross margins and higher expenses.

It downgraded the stock to “underperform” from “neutral”, with a stock price target of 226 baht.

“It appears that intense competition from Tesco continues to hurt margins, while costs cannot be kept under control,” the broker said in a report.

1016 (0316 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

$1 = 29.455 baht

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.