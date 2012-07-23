FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Big C Supercenter falls to 7-week lows
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 23, 2012 / 4:02 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Big C Supercenter falls to 7-week lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Big C Supercenter Pcl fell to their lowest in almost seven weeks after the supermarkets group reported a net profit for April-June quarter, which analysts said fell short of their forecasts.

Big C shares were down 3.3 percent at 208 baht ($6.56), having hit 207 baht earlier, the lowest since June 6. The broader stock market was down 1.38 percent.

Big C posted a quarterly net profit of 1.4 billion baht, up 27 percent year-on-year but down 22 percent quarter-on-quarter.

For the company statement, click

“BIGC announced a disappointing second quarter net profit,” said broker Kasikorn Securities.

“BigC reported second quarter gross margin of 21.5 percent, down 105 basis points year on year, despite continued sales growth. We believe aggressive competition in the hypermarket space put overall gross margin under pressure.”

It rated the stock ‘underperform’, with target price of 130 baht, adding that “We believe the current high PER multiple is not justified by the expensive PE multiple of 26 times, and maintain our underperform rating on the stock.”

1050 (0350 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.685 baht

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.