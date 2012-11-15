STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Central Pattana edges up; brokers upbeat on new projects to boost earnings

Shares in Central Pattana Pcl climbed 1.08 percent to 70.50 baht against a 0.93 percent fall in the broader SET index, on hopes that new projects in the outer provinces on the back of strong quarterly net profit will help boost earnings.

Central Pattana reported a 632 percent yearly increase in net profit of 2.84 billion baht ($92.49 million) on Wednesday, driven by an increase in average rental rates and rental space from projects that were launched in late 2011 to early 2012.

Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the shares with target price at 69.75 baht.

The broker said that despite the softening of pre-operating and marketing expenses in the fourth-quarter earnings quarter-on-quarter, the stock should still grow dramatically from the previous year due to the low base.

“The 9-month earnings made up 85 percent of our full-year projection and our valuation is under review as these earnings reflect the very strong performance,” Maybank said in a note.

“We like Central Pattana given the solid growth potential fuelled by higher ad rates and continuing expansion,” the broker added.

1502 (0802 GMT)

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by G.Ram Mohan; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)

($1 = 30.7 Baht)

************************************************************

12:30 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Indorama Ventures slumps over poor product margins

Thailand’s largest polyester producer, Indorama Ventures Pcl , slumped more than 3 percent to its lowest in over a year at 24.30 baht, as poor margins in core products pose concerns over the company’s lower earnings, brokers said.

Indorama reported a 62 percent drop in its third-quarter net profit of 1.57 billion baht ($51 million) from the previous year.

Broker Kiatnakin Securities rated the shares ‘accumulate’ with a target price of 31 baht, saying that the company’s weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings reflected risk outlook as increased purified terephthalic acid (PTA) production from China will likely continue to depress the company’s spread margin.

“Negative sentiment on the shares mainly came from the rise in regional production and competition, while demand is slowing down on track with the global economy,” Kiatnakin said in a note.

“While we believe petrochemical business will recover in 2013, the rise in new production during late 2012 to early 2013 will leave the company’s growth less-than-impressive compared to the past,” the broker added.

At 0512 GMT, Indorama’s shares were down 3.53 percent at 24.60 baht, while the main Thai index fell 0.65 percent.

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by G.Ram Mohan; sinsiri.tiwutanond)

($1 = 30.7 Baht)

***********************************************************

10:58 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTT falls on hopes of lower Q4 earnings

Shares of PTT Pcl were down 0.63 percent at 314 baht on expectations of lower fourth-quarter earnings due to seasonal low gas sales and lower profits from affiliates, after Thailand’s top energy firm reported an impressive third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

PTT reported its biggest rise in quarterly net profit in more than a year, boosted by robust gas sales, higher income from its upstream unit, and rising profits from its refinery and petrochemical businesses.

State-controlled PTT posted July-September net profit of 36.1 billion baht ($1.2 billion), up 68 percent from a revised 21.47 billion a year earlier, and higher than the average 34.6 billion baht forecast by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

Several brokers rated the stock a ‘buy’, while CIMB Securities maintained its ‘outperform’ rating with a target price of 391 baht, saying subsidy losses in natural gas (NGV) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) may pose downside risks to earnings growth.

“Stronger-than-expected third-quarter results came from higher earnings from subsidiaries which offset weaker core gas earnings due to larger subsidies for NGV and LPG. Future growth remains solid, though it could be tempered by growing subsidies,” CIMB said in a note.

“We believe price caps are unlikely to improve until 2015 when the government may need to liberalise energy prices to prevent cross-subsidies in other ASEAN countries.”

CIMB cut PTT’s 2012-2014 earnings estimate by 3.4 percent to 8.1 percent to reflect rising subsidy losses, saying it preferred subsidiaries PTT Exploration and Production and PTT Global Chemical for “their limited downside from subsidies and more attractive growth potential”.

Shares of PTT Global Chemical were down 1.67 percent at 59 baht, while PTT Exploration and Production was 0.92 percent lower at 161 baht.

1055 (0355 GMT)

For the company statement, click

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)