STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Phillip upgrades CH Karnchang to "buy" on backlog, growth

Phillip Securities upgraded its rating on CH Karnchang to “buy” with a price target of 26.33 baht, saying profit growth at the construction company is expected to be strong this year, with a solid margin outlook and better profits from affiliates.

“Net profit is projected to accelerate from 568 million to 6.5 billion baht,” Phillip said.

CH Karnchang has a sizable backlog of 115 billion baht ($3.70 billion), with three new large-scale contracts worth a total of 26 billion baht pending contract signing, Phillip Securities said in a research note.

“In light of sizable backlog, which is more than six times greater than revenue it achieved in 2012, we expect Karnchang to deliver revenue growth of 60 percent,” Phillip said.

According to the research house, CH Karnchang is expected to book a huge gain of up to 868 million baht from the partial divestment of Bangkok Metro PCL in the second quarter of 2013.

At the midsession break, shares in CH Karnchang PCL were stable at 19.90 baht, falling slightly after climbing to 20.60 baht in the morning. The broader SET index is down 1.35 percent. ($1 = 31.0500 Thai baht) 1230 (0530 GMT) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Supriya Kurane)