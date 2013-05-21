STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB ups SET index target after banks, telecoms earnings beat

CIMB Securities (Thailand) raised its 2013 target for the benchmark SET index to 1,810 from 1,700, reflecting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings of banks, telecoms and construction contractors, and good earnings outlook for the year.

The first-quarter core net profit for the companies in its universe rose 8 percent year-on-year and 32 percent quarter-on-quarter, on track to hit 24 percent earnings growth forecast for 2013, CIMB said in a report on Tuesday.

Positive first-quarter earnings surprises came from banks , telecoms and contractors. “A strong domestic economy will continue to drive these sectors’ performance,” it said.

CIMB upgraded banks to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ and maintained its ‘overweight’ rating on property, hospitals, retail and hotels. It cut positions in energy, petrochemicals and commodity sectors, saying external risks might emerge.

Thai SET index had risen 18.1 percent so far this year, trailing Vietnam’s 20.9 percent, Indonesia’s 19.9 percent and the Philippines’ 26.1 percent.

1604 (0904 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)