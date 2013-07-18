FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CK Power surges on market debut
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2013 / 3:47 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CK Power surges on market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in CK Power Pcl surged almost 30 percent to 15.9 baht on their market debut as the prospect of strong earnings from its power businesses in Laos and the low IPO pricing attracted investors.

Other energy shares edged up 0.2 percent and the broader stock market rose 0.8 percent.

CK Power raised 2.34 billion baht ($75.29 million) in the IPO. It plans to use the proceeds for expanding its electricity business and paying back loans. The company invests in power plants in Thailand and overseas, including the Nam Ngum 2 hydro power plant in Laos.

Analysts forecast strong earnings growth for the company this year. Ayudhya Securities has a price target of 16 baht on the stock and said it expected CK Power’s earnings to increase 8.4 times in 2013 to 515 million baht.

($1 = 31.08 baht)

1025 (0325 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
