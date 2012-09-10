FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-LPN Development hits record high on stake sale news
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 10, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-LPN Development hits record high on stake sale news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Leading condominium developer LPN Development Pcl surged as much as 6.29 percent to a record high of 18.60 baht, after property developer Univentures Pcl agreed to acquire LPN’s stake in its unit, Grand Unity Development Co Ltd.

LPN will get about 44 million baht in net profit for selling its stake in Grand Unity, said Finansia Syrus Securities in a research note.

The broker upgraded LPN shares to ‘speculative buy’ from ‘hold,’ with a target price of 21.20 baht for the next year.

At 0453 GMT, LPN shares were up 4.57 percent at 18.30 baht, while the main Thai index was up 0.54 percent.

1153 (0453 GMT)

$1 = 31.2 Baht Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.