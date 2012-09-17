FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Cyclical stocks set to return with QE3-CIMB
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 17, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Cyclical stocks set to return with QE3-CIMB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CIMB Research (Thailand) upgraded the country’s energy and petrochemical sectors to ‘trading buy’ from ‘neutral’, saying the launch of QE3 by the U.S. Federal Reserve should increase risk appetite, boding well for high beta, cyclical stocks.

“Thailand’s petrochemical and energy sectors are likely to outperform domestic sectors, a repeat of the pattern during QE1 and 2 when they outperformed the market and domestic-driven sectors by 2.5-3 times,” the broker said in a report.

The likely winners were companies with more sustainable growth driven by internal strengths, limited downside and no overhang, with PTT Global Chemical Pcl, Indorama Ventures Pcl and Siam Cement Pcl among top picks, it said.

Reflecting the oil price slide and weak earnings in the first half, the energy subindex eked out a modest 3.4 percent gain so far this year, underperforming a 24.7 percent gain of the broader SET index.

1002 (0302 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.