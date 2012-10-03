FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-TPI Polene at 5-month highs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 3, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-TPI Polene at 5-month highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in TPI Polene Pcl rose 6.8 percent to 14.1 baht, climbing at one point to 14.5 baht, their highest since May 3, following positive management guidance on cement prices.

The company expected higher cement selling prices in October and November, boding well for its earnings for the period, director and founder Prachai Leophairatana told Reuters.

TPI Polene shares have risen 21.9 percent so far from their recent low of 11.4 baht on August 31, outperforming peer Siam City Cement, which was up 13.2 percent in the same period and a 6.7 percent gain of the broader SET index.

The stock lost 18.3 percent in the second quarter ended June, after the company reported a quarterly net loss of 291 million baht ($9.48 million) versus the previous year’s 1.7 billion baht net profit. The company said the net loss was due to foreign exchange loss and loss from disposal of investment.

For the company statement, click

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.