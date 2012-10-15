FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kiatnakin at 1-month low on goodwill costs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 15, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kiatnakin at 1-month low on goodwill costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Kiatnakin Bank Pcl fell to their lowest in more than one month amid concerns about the writedown related to the bank’s merger with financial firm Phatra Capital and the impact on future earnings.

Kiatnakin shares were down 3.4 percent at 43 baht, after falling to a low of 42.75 baht, the lowest since Sept. 5. The stock has fallen 6.5 percent so far in October versus a 1.2 percent loss of the broader banking subindex.

Kiatnakin was expected to book around 1.7 billion baht ($55.49 million) impairment of goodwill in the fourth quarter or next year at the latest, broker Finansia Syrus Securities said in a report.

“The goodwill impairment issue will continue to be an overhang on the stock and will probably affect its dividend payout,” the broker said.

1144 (0444 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 30.635 baht

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.