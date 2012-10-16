STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Nomura bullish on telecoms; 3G auction removes overhang

Nomura said an auction of third-generation licences on Tuesday should remove a key overhang on Thailand’s telecoms sector.

It maintained a ‘bullish’ view on the sector, with market leader Advanced Info Service (AIS) its key pick with a price target of 202 baht.

Telecoms regulator National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will hold the long-awaited auction after a court dismissed a petition seeking to suspend the bidding on Monday.

Shares in Advanced Info Service edged up 0.5 percent to 203 baht. Second-ranked Total Access Communication gained 0.6 percent to 88.75 baht, while True Corp was unchanged at 5.6 baht.

The telecoms subindex was up 0.2 percent and the benchmark SET index had gained 0.5 percent.

“The court ruling in favour of the NBTC should be positive for the Thai telco sector, in our view,” the broker said in a report.

“While we expect the remaining court cases should be non-events, concerns over lawsuits have pressured Thai telcos’ share prices over the past two weeks.”

09:13 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB raises BEC price target on Q3 forecast

CIMB Research raised its price target on BEC World Pcl BEC.BK to 65 baht from 63 baht, saying it expected the broadcaster to report record quarterly earnings for the third quarter, while maintaining an ‘outperform’ rating.

BEC World shares closed up 0.9 percent at 57.25 baht. They have risen 27.2 percent this year versus a 32.9 percent gain of the broader media subindex .SETMP.

“Thanks to robust ad spend, BEC should report another record performance in the third quarter. Its recent share price weakness owing to litigation against an anchor reporter and fears of fiercer competition from satellite TV and digital TV should offer a buying opportunity,” the broker said.

The broker forecast core net profit for the third quarter to rise 27 percent year on year to 1.25 billion baht or 75 percent of its full-year estimate.

“We remain confident about BEC’s ability to boost ad revenue in the medium term and believe that consensus forecast is too conservative, leaving potential for upside,” CIMB said.

