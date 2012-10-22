STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Cement near 3-mth highs; earnings recovery seen

Shares in Siam Cement Pcl climbed to a near three-month high, outperforming the broader stock market , as investors bet on long term growth prospects of the industrial conglomerate, picking the stock which is seen as relatively laggard.

Siam Cement shares advanced nearly 2 percent to 367 baht, the highest since Aug. 4. The stock has risen 16.9 percent so far this year versus a 27.5 percent gain in the SET index.

The relative underperformance of Siam Cement was due to a weak petrochemical cycle, its core business. It was expected to return to positive earnings growth next year after petrochemical prices hit bottom this year, Phillip Securities said.

“We expect petrochemical profit will return to growth next year. A recovery in the petrochemical business could act as another growth catalyst for Siam Cement in addition to cement business,” the broker said in a report.

Siam Cement’s July-September earnings were expected to fall 11 percent year on year to 6.6 billion baht ($214.8 million) due to the weakening performance at its petrochemical and paper businesses, the broker said.

Nineteen out of 22 analysts tracking the company rated the stock a ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy’, two put a ‘hold’ and one had a ‘sell’, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Banks fall after Q3; Bangkok Bank near 4-month lows

Banking shares fell 0.8 percent as investors took profits after third-quarter results came broadly in line with expectations, with Bangkok Bank BBL.BK underperforming the sector as it posted lower-than-expected profit.

The benchmark SET index .SETI was down 0.01 percent. The banking subindex .SETB has shot up 32.3 percent so far this year versus a 27.2 percent gain of the SET index.

Shares of Bangkok Bank, the top lender by assets, fell as much as 2.7 percent to 188.5 baht, the lowest since June 24.

Thai banks posted a 24 percent year-on-year increase in July-September quarter earnings on the back of loan growth and fee income, Thanachart Securities said in a report.

Market leaders saw mixed results. Bangkok Bank reported the weakest earnings growth of 3.3 percent while Thai Military Bank TMB.BK posted the strongest earnings growth of 92 percent. (Full Story)

Nomura cut Bangkok Bank’s target price to 262 baht from 277 baht, saying its relatively weak third quarter was due to its biggest funding drive since 1997 and lower non-core revenues.

The broker kept a ‘buy’ rating on Bangkok Bank thanks to positive prospects for the corporate and SME loan cycle, while keeping Kasikornbank also among its top picks.

“Our view remains that an investment and corporate/SME loan cycle are rising from depressed levels for the first time since 1997 with BBL as the key player,” Nomura said in a report.

The Bank of Thailand’s policy rate reduction last week boded well for the future of loan demand while the impact of lower interest rates on banks’ net interest margins would be relatively small, brokers said.

“The BoT rate cut was just to try to help sentiment. So they cut rates a little bit to maintain the core. But most banks, as long as they have lending still in the pipeline, are quite strong,” said Bualuang Securities banking analyst Suwat Bumrungchatudom.

