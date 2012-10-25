FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB raises Siam Cement price target
October 25, 2012 / 2:46 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB raises Siam Cement price target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CIMB Research raised its price target on industrial conglomerate Siam Cement to 445 baht from 410 baht, while keeping an ‘outperform’ rating, citing strong growth potential, solid domestic earnings and a recovery in petrochemical margins.

Siam Cement shares were down 0.27 percent at 365 baht on Wednesday after reporting a third quarter earnings of 6.4 billion baht ($208.27 million), down 13 percent year-on-year but up 50 percent quarter-on-quarter.

It had risen 16.6 percent so far in 2012, underperforming a 26.3 percent gain of the broader SET index.

The stock was trading at 10 times 2014 P/E, below its historical average of 11 times, CIMB said in a report.

“The quarter on quarter improvement in the third quarter core earnings reflects Siam Cement’s superior product portfolio with limited downside from petrochemicals and continued growth of non-petrochemical earnings. It remains our top pick for earnings growth momentum and sustainability,” the broker said.

0933 (0233 GMT)

For the company statement, click

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com

