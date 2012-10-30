FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTTEP at 1-mth high after shareholders approve cap raising plan
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 30, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTTEP at 1-mth high after shareholders approve cap raising plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl hit a one month high after its shareholders approved a 98 billion baht ($3.1 billion) share sale to support aggressive expansion plans.

PTTEP shares were up 0.9 percent at 163 baht, climbing at one point to 163.5 baht, the highest since Sept. 28.

Uncertainty about the capital raising plan which will have a dilutive effect on earnings per share had sent the stock nearly 3 percent lower so far in 2012, versus a 1.9 percent gain of the energy subindex.

“The capital increase approval is overall positive for PTTEP. We expect limited downside risk to the stock price going forward because the potential dilution effect on earnings per share should have priced in,” said broker Kiatnakin Securities.

The broker rated the stock a ‘buy’, with a target price of 177 baht, citing its forecast of an earnings growth in 2013 and a dividend return of 2.1 percent in the second half of 2012 and 4.4 percent in 2013.

1117 (0417 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.