STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB sees strong consumption helping retailers in Q4

THAILAND-CIMB sees strong consumption helping retailers in Q4
#Hot Stocks
November 1, 2012 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CIMB Research expects consumption to rebound in the seasonally strong fourth quarter and anticipates further growth in 2013 along with a second round of minimum wage hike.

The broker kept its ‘overweight’ rating on the retail sector.

“The wage hike this coming Jan will increase both disposable income and the threshold for eligible first-time bank borrowers,” CIMB said in a report dated Oct. 31.

Retailers expanding upcountry should benefit, the research house said and added that convenience store chain CP All Pcl and department store operator Robinson Department Store Pcl were its top picks.

“Third quarter is a seasonally soft quarter for the sector, with the external environment providing additional volatility. We recommend buying on any share-price weakness,” CIMB said.

Its price target is 47 baht for CP All shares and 80 baht for Robinson. CP All shares were unchanged at 39.75 baht while Robinson was up 0.8 percent at 61.25 baht.

1059 (0359 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com

