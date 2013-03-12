STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Builders rally on construction boom; Italian Thai leads

Shares in construction firms rallied as booming construction industry bolstered their earnings outlook, with Italian-Thai Development Pcl climbing to a near 5-year high, helped by the progress on Myanmar’s Dawei project.

Italian Thai shares gained as much as 7.4 percent to 7.95 baht, the highest since June 2008. Ch Karnchang Pcl rose as much as 3.8 percent to 27.5 baht and Nawarat Patanakarn Pcl surged 18 percent at one point to 5.85 baht.

Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities raised its target price on Italian Thai to 9.5 baht from 7.7 baht, saying Dawei and the government’s infrastructure projects would help improve the builder’s earnings outlook.

“ITD plans 50 percent participation in the government mega projects valued at 2.2 trillion baht and will submit bids for technique and prices in all 10 modules of the 350 billion baht water supply management project,” it said in a report.

Krungsri Securities kept Ch Karnchang’s price target of 32 baht. It expected the company to post a record high net profit of 7.4 billion baht in 2013, boosted by construction revenues and gains from selling stake in water unit Thai Tap Water Supply Pcl.

1617 (0917 GMT)