THAILAND-CIMB raises BEC World to 'neutral'
May 3, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB raises BEC World to 'neutral'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - CIMB Securities upgraded its rating of BEC World Pcl to ‘neutral’ from ‘underperform’, citing better cost control at the television network operator.

“This year will be another good year for BEC, given the sustainable strong demand for mass medium airtime, stiffer competition among consumer products and better cost control,” CIMB said in a report.

The research house expects BEC to post first-quarter 2013 core net profit of 1.3 billion baht, up 17 percent year-on-year.

It also raised BEC’s target price to 71 baht from 67 baht.

The stock was down 1.81 percent at 67.75 baht, while the broader SET index was down 0.61 percent.

1446 (0746 GMT)

Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Jijo Jacob

