June 11, 2013 / 8:22 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-SET index extends fall on day to 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s benchmark stock index plunged nearly 5 percent in the afternoon session on Tuesday, extending early losses after Standard & Poor’s revision of the U.S. sovereign credit outlook to stable from negative spurred fund outflows.

The SET index was down 4.9 percent at 1,454.39, poised for its biggest one-day loss since October 2011, amid foreign selling in regional outperformers including Indonesia and the Philippines.

The Thai baht currency lost 0.8 percent against the U.S. dollar amid the stock outflows.

Thai stock exchange president Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters there were still no forced sales in margin accounts among local investors, while the exchange had no plans to address the current stock selloff.

1515 (0815 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
