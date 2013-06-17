STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Brokers says earnings downgrades likely on weak economy

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Listed Thai firms are at risk of earnings downgrades, thanks to the prospect of weaker growth in the domestic economy, two brokerages said during a seminar on Monday.

“Conditions have changed and the growth in the domestic economy may not be as good as expected,” said Pattera Dilokrungthirapop, CEO of DBS Vickers Securities.

DBS would probably lower average earnings forecast for this year to 14-15 percent from 20 percent now.

Thailand’s economy, Southeast Asia’s second largest, contracted a more-than expected 2.2 percent in January-March from the previous period, and grew by a less-than-forecast 5.3 percent from the first quarter of 2012.

Tisco Securities chief Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn said Thai stocks now traded at attractive valuations of around 12.7 times forward price-to-earnings multiple after their recent falls.

1623 (0923 GMT)

Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair

