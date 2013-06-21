FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thai stocks extend slide; some large caps rebound
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thai stocks extend slide; some large caps rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Thai stocks extended their losses by midday on Friday, tracking
a global trend, as investors further cut positions in emerging
markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would scale back
stimulus. 
    "The portfolio adjustments continue on the prospect of
global liquidity. Thai stocks were also under pressure of
valuation downgrades because of the falling liquidity," said
strategist Chaiyaporn Nompitakcharoen of Bualuang Securities.
    The Thai stock exchange recorded net foreign selling of $204
million on Thursday, the biggest in two months, due to the
prospect of reduced U.S. monetary stimulus.
    Signs of sluggish Chinese economic growth weighed on the
outlook of Thai economy and earnings growth of listed firms,
Bualuang's Chaiyaporn said.
    Next week, the SET index could slightly rebound thanks to
quarter-end window dressing of investment portfolios, said
Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    The SET index was down 1.05 percent at 1,387.47, bouncing
from its intraday low of 1,354.62, with large caps such as
Advanced Info Service Pcl paring early losses to rise
1.6 percent.
    1224 (0524 GMT)
    (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0524 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1387.47     -1.05%   -14.720
 SET 100 INDEX                    2058.15     -0.81%   -16.870
 SET 50 INDEX                     932.24      -0.55%    -5.200
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     932.1        0.14%     1.300
 SET ENERGY                       20252.57     0.19%    37.590
 SET BANK                         505.24      -0.16%    -0.800
 SET TELECOMS                     227.82       -0.5%    -1.150
 SET PROPERTY                     269.39      -2.83%    -7.860
 SET FINANCE                      1691.08     -2.51%   -43.450
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               6089344   38319387     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.