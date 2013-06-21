STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thai stocks extend slide; some large caps rebound

Thai stocks extended their losses by midday on Friday, tracking a global trend, as investors further cut positions in emerging markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would scale back stimulus. "The portfolio adjustments continue on the prospect of global liquidity. Thai stocks were also under pressure of valuation downgrades because of the falling liquidity," said strategist Chaiyaporn Nompitakcharoen of Bualuang Securities. The Thai stock exchange recorded net foreign selling of $204 million on Thursday, the biggest in two months, due to the prospect of reduced U.S. monetary stimulus. Signs of sluggish Chinese economic growth weighed on the outlook of Thai economy and earnings growth of listed firms, Bualuang's Chaiyaporn said. Next week, the SET index could slightly rebound thanks to quarter-end window dressing of investment portfolios, said Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The SET index was down 1.05 percent at 1,387.47, bouncing from its intraday low of 1,354.62, with large caps such as Advanced Info Service Pcl paring early losses to rise 1.6 percent. 1224 (0524 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0524 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1387.47 -1.05% -14.720 SET 100 INDEX 2058.15 -0.81% -16.870 SET 50 INDEX 932.24 -0.55% -5.200 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 932.1 0.14% 1.300 SET ENERGY 20252.57 0.19% 37.590 SET BANK 505.24 -0.16% -0.800 SET TELECOMS 227.82 -0.5% -1.150 SET PROPERTY 269.39 -2.83% -7.860 SET FINANCE 1691.08 -2.51% -43.450 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 6089344 38319387 X1000 -------------------------------------------------------------