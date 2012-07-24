FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTTEP near 2-month lows after Q2 disappointment
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 24, 2012 / 4:00 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTTEP near 2-month lows after Q2 disappointment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) fell to their lowest in almost two months after the company missed market expectations with a 31 percent fall in quarterly net profit.

PTTEP shares were down 0.63 percent at 156.5 baht ($4.92), having hit 155 baht earlier, the lowest since June 1. The broader stock market was up 0.32 percent.

“The weaker than expected result was mainly due to non-recurring expenses. In the near term, the share price weakness should be due to the weak results and its capital raising plan,” broker Globlex Securities said in a research note.

The broker rated the stock ‘buy’, with target price of 173 baht, saying the second quarter results should be the worst quarterly result for the energy firm this year and that it expected better earnings in the third quarter.

For related stories click

1044 (0344 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.785 baht

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.