Shares in hospital firm Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl fell more than 4 percent following a number of big lot sales at a price lower than market of 96 baht ($3.02).

Bangkok Dusit shares were trading down 4.2 percent at 97.75 baht. The broader stock market was down 0.57 percent.

1024 (0324 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 31.775 baht)