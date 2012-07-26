STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Delta Electronics up after Q2 outlook

Shares of electronic parts manufacturer Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl climbed to their highest in more than a week in active large-volume trading after the management provided a positive second-quarter outlook.

At the mid-session break of 0530 GMT, Delta shares were up 1.3 percent at 23.5 baht, having hit 23.7 baht, the highest since July 18. About 1.7 million shares changed hands, 1.89 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 sessions.

The broader stock market was up 0.13 percent.

“We attended DELTA’s analyst meeting yesterday. Management guided for good second quarter earnings, fueled by the release of pent-up demand from the first quarter,” Bualuang Securities said in a report.

“However, we are more cautious on the second half outlook, due to EU financial crisis. We have trimmed our full-year top-line and profit forecasts by 2 percent and 3 percent, respectively,” it said.

The broker said it lowered the stock’s target price to 26.2 baht from 26.5 baht while maintaining a ‘buy’ rating.

10:15 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Citi cuts Siam Cement target price

Citigroup cut its target price on Thailand’s biggest industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl SCC.BK to 380 baht ($11.99) from 388 baht, reflecting weaker earnings from the chemicals business.

Siam Cement shares were up 0.63 percent at 318 baht while the broader stock market .SETI was up 0.46 percent.

The broker maintained its ‘buy’ rating on the stock due to strong domestic cement and building material demand, it said in a report.

“We cut earnings by 3-9 percent for 2012-13E on lower associated income from the chemical business,” it said.

The restart of Siam Cement’s 26 percent-owned Bangkok Synthetics plant at Map Ta Phut industrial estate, where a fire broke out in May, would be two months later than the broker’s previous expectation, it said. For related story, click (Full Story)

