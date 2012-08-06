FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB sees further gains
August 6, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB sees further gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CIMB Research expects Thai shares to further extend their gains by up to 12 percent this year on the back of favourable second-quarter earnings and as private investment and consumer spending remain supportive.

The broker has a target of 1,350 and an ‘overweight’ rating on the benchmark SET index for end-2012.

“We believe the Thai market will continue to do well...,” CIMB said in a report. It also has an ‘overweight’ rating the agriculture, petrochemical, banking and healthcare sectors.

At the midday break of 0530 GMT, the SET index was up 0.7 percent at 1,206. It has risen 17.6 percent so far this year, Southeast Asia’s third-best performer, following the 20.9 percent gain of the Philippines index and the 20.4 percent rise of Vietnam stocks.

1302 (0602 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com

