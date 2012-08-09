FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB ups BEC World target price after record Q2
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 9, 2012 / 3:01 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB ups BEC World target price after record Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - CIMB Research raised its target price on shares of BEC World Pcl to 63 baht from 54 baht, citing the broadcaster’s strong second-quarter earnings.

The broker maintained an ‘outperform’ rating on the stock.

On Wednesday, BEC World shares closed up 1.4 percent at 53.5 baht. It was up 18.9 percent so far this year, underperforming a 26.5 percent gain of the media subindex but broadly in line with a 18.4 percent rise of the broader market.

The company said its net profit for April-June quarter rose 22 percent year on year to 1.24 billion baht ($39.33 million). For the company statement, click

“BEC should capitalise on its market dominance and pricing advantage to break record profits until media fragmentation takes effect in 2015. Record high revenues in 2Q12 affirmed the muted impact from the rivalry of satellite TV,” CIMB said in a report.

“BEC would be in a good position to produce record profits over the next two to three years. Hence, we revise our estimates up by 1-7 percent, raise our target price by 16 percent and maintain BEC as a top pick in the Thai media sector,” it said.

0947 (0247 GMT) ($1 = 31.525 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.