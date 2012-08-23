FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Telecoms shares up after 3G licence auction date confirmed
August 23, 2012 / 4:20 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Telecoms shares rose in morning trade after it was reported that the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) had confirmed auction dates for the third-generation (3G) licences on the 2,100 megahertz frequency.

NBTC’s secretary-general Takorn Tantasit said the board had approved the 3G information memorandum with a majority. The licence auction will be held from Oct. 15-20, 2012.

“As expected, progress in the 3G licence auction will be a catalyst for telecoms shares. Thus, we rated the shares in this sector overweight,” broker DBS Vickers said in a research note.

Shares in Shin Corporation led the group having gained 1.82 percent, followed by Total Access at 1.43 percent, while Advanced Info Service was up 0.96 percent, and True Corporation rose 0.48 percent.

The main Thai index was up 0.41 percent.

1109 (0409 GMT)

Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Suni Nair; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com

