FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bualuang downgrades Berli Jucker to 'sell'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 29, 2012 / 4:15 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bualuang downgrades Berli Jucker to 'sell'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bualuang Securities downgraded commercial conglomerate Berli Jucker Pcl to ‘sell’ from ‘hold’, citing its rich valuation and a modest projected earnings growth over the next three years. The broker has a target price of 39.5 baht on the stock.

Berli shares are up 2.19 percent at 46.75 baht. That compares with a 0.4 percent gain of the commerce subindex and a 0.31 percent rise of the broader SET index .

The stock traded at 29.8 times its price to 2012 earnings and 25.7 times for 2013, relatively high for the sector, the broker said. It forecast a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 percent for three years ending 2015.

“BJC’s operation is concentrated in the mid- to up-stream levels of the supply chain, which in our view deserves a lower multiple than downstream firms, as bargaining power at those levels is weaker both as a vendor and as a buyer,” it said.

“Although BJC is moving downstream, we don’t think it is yet appropriate to price it as a downstream play,” it said.

1059 (0359 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.