FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Italian-Thai, Ch Karnchang up on new contract hopes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 5, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Italian-Thai, Ch Karnchang up on new contract hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in construction companies Italian-Thai Development Pcl and Ch Karnchang Pcl each rose to their highest in around four months as they were viewed as the potential winners of a new extension line of Bangkok’s mass transit project.

Italian-Thai shares were up 1.1 percent at 3.62 baht, the highest since May 4, while Ch Karnchang shares gained 2.7 percent to 7.7 baht, the highest since May 9. The broader SET index edged down 0.09 percent.

The government’s transport unit has scheduled to open the bidding envelopes for a ‘Red Line’ contract 2 later in the day. Brokers said the market expects Italian Thai and Ch Karnchang to be among builders more eligible to win.

1203 (0503 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.