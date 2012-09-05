STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bumrungrad Hospital up on strong Q3 prospects

Shares in Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl climbed to their highest in almost two months on expectations of strong earnings in the third quarter, boosted by healthcare revenue and gains from a sale of its affiliate hospital in July.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Bumrungrad shares were up 4.2 percent at 81.25 baht, having earlier hit 81.5 baht, their highest level since July 11.

The healthcare service subindex was up 1.8 percent while the broader SET index was down 0.12 percent.

Bualuang Securities said it expected Bumrungrad Hospital to post record-high quarterly earnings of 1.2 billion baht ($38.50 million) for July-September, up 150 percent on year. It rated the stock a ‘buy’, with a target price of 98 baht.

“Core profit will be the best of the year and a new record, boosted by high season for patients from the Middle East and the rainy season,” it said in a report.

Six out of 15 analysts tracking the stock rated it a ‘strong buy’ or ‘buy’, four have a ‘hold’ and five have a ‘sell’ or a ‘strong sell’ rating, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

12:19 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Italian-Thai, Ch Karnchang up on new contract hopes

Shares in construction companies Italian-Thai Development Pcl ITD.BK and Ch Karnchang Pcl CK.BK each rose to their highest in around four months as they were viewed as the potential winners of a new extension line of Bangkok’s mass transit project.

Italian-Thai shares were up 1.1 percent at 3.62 baht, the highest since May 4, while Ch Karnchang shares gained 2.7 percent to 7.7 baht, the highest since May 9. The broader SET index .SETI edged down 0.09 percent.

The government’s transport unit has scheduled to open the bidding envelopes for a ‘Red Line’ contract 2 later in the day. Brokers said the market expects Italian Thai and Ch Karnchang to be among builders more eligible to win.

