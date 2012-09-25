STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB raises Sino Thai price target

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND-CIMB raises Sino Thai price target
September 25, 2012

THAILAND-CIMB raises Sino Thai price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CIMB Research raised its price target for Sino Thai Engineering Pcl, a Thai construction company, to 28 baht from 18.5 baht, while maintaining an ‘outperform’ rating, citing strong prospects of revenue growth helped by infrastructure projects.

Sino Thai shares were up 0.5 percent at 18.8 baht. The stock has risen 52.9 percent so far this year versus a 1.1 percent gain of Italian-Thai Development Pcl and a 17.2 percent rise of Ch Karnchang Pcl.

“With a strong balance sheet and solid earnings record, we believe Sino Thai will continue to outperform Italian Thai and Ch Karnchang,” CIMB said in a report.

“Although Sino Thai is not very close to this government, we believe there are too few contractors around to handle big government projects. And with backlogs equivalent to 2.4 years of revenue, we do not foresee major problems for Sino Thai,” it said.

1139 (0439 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com

