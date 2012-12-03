STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB upgrades PTTEP as capital risk eases

CIMB Research raised its price target for PTT Exploration and Production Pcl to 190 baht from 180 baht, reflecting a removal of capital increase overhang. It upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘outperform’ from ‘trading buy’.

PTTEP shares were down 0.3 percent at 158.5 baht, after having climbed at one point to 159.5 baht. It jumped 3.3 percent to 159 baht on Friday after the company announced its capital raising.

“We reiterate our positive view on PTTEP on the back of a potential valuation rerating, better earnings outlook, and more attractive valuation,” the broker said in a report.

“We raise our DCF-based target price to 190 baht by lowering our risk premium for PTTEP by 50 basis points to reflect the removal of the capital increase overhang,” it said.

1038 (0338 GMT)