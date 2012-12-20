STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Earnings hopes boost Bangchak, Home Product

Shares in refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl hit a 17-year high and building materials retailer Home Product Center Pcl rose to an all-time high amid strong buying interest in laggard stocks with strong earnings outlooks.

At the midsesson break of 0530 GMT, Bangchak shares were up 1.7 percent at 30 baht, having hit 31 baht, the highest since September 1995. Nearly 7 million shares had changed hands, 1.5 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 sessions.

Home Product shares were unchanged at 12.7 baht, climbing at one point to 13.1 baht, with about 25 million shares changing hands -- 1.7 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 sessions.

The broader market was down 0.17 percent.

“On the trading strategy, we recommend holding equity position, or increase position into the fourth quarter,” broker KGI Securities said in a research note. Bangchak and Home Product were among its top picks.

Broker Asia Plus Securities said in a report that the cabinet approval this week for a cut in personal income tax would help boost consumer purchasing power, which was positive for consumer stocks, and Home Product was its top pick.

1239 (0539 GMT)