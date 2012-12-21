STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTT Global Chemical rises on petchem spread outlook

Shares in petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl rose to their highest in more than seven months, outperforming the broader market, amid positive brokerage forecasts of petrochemical spread boosting quarterly earnings.

PTT Global Chemical shares were up 0.7 percent at 69.25 baht, climbing at one point to 69.75 baht, the level last seen on May 4. The energy subindex was down 0.6 percent while the broader SET index was down 0.3 percent.

“We estimate the share price to respond positively and outperform the market for the rest of the year, driven by an improving year on year and quarter on quarter petrochemical spread in the fourth quarter,” Maybank KimEng Securities said.

“As a gas based producer, the PTTGC gross margin will rise faster than the naphtha-based peers. The current valuation remains attractive trading on a 2013 P/E of 9.8x versus the SET index at 12.5x,” the broker said in a report.

1153 (0453 GMT)