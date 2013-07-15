FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi cuts Tisco price target, earnings forecast
July 15, 2013 / 3:17 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi cuts Tisco price target, earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citi Research cut its price target on shares of Tisco Financial Group Pcl to 40 baht from 46.79 baht, while maintaining a “sell” rating, to reflect its earnings downgrade and the company’s higher non performing loans (NPLs).

Tisco shares rose 1.8 percent to 42.5 baht versus a 0.6 percent gain of the banking subindex. The company reported a 26 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Friday, largely in line with expectations.

Loans continued to grow strongly but momentum should ease after the end of the first-car policy while the balance sheet continued to weaken with NPLs rising 20 percent quarter on quarter, driven by the used-car portfolio, Citi said in a note on Friday.

Citi lowered its 2013-15 earnings forecasts for Tisco by 6-15 percent, citing higher future credit cost.

“With higher credit cost risk, we believe TISCO may need to do a dividend re-investment again in FY13,” it said.

0953 (0253 GMT)

For the company statement, click

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

