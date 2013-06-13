FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-SET index slides to six-month lows after early selloffs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-SET index slides to six-month lows after early selloffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s benchmark SET index plunged 4.4 percent to 1,370.31, the lowest since December, joining other Asian and global indexes, as foreign investors further cashed in one of the recent outperformers in Southeast Asia.

The fall was because of capital outflows to developed markets, Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters early on Thursday.

The exchange recorded a combined $1.1 billion of net foreign selling in the month to June 12. The main index pared all its gains this year, losing 1.4 percent year-to-date.

1135 (0435 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kitiphong Thaicharoen in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.