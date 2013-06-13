STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-SET index slides to six-month lows after early selloffs

Thailand’s benchmark SET index plunged 4.4 percent to 1,370.31, the lowest since December, joining other Asian and global indexes, as foreign investors further cashed in one of the recent outperformers in Southeast Asia.

The fall was because of capital outflows to developed markets, Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters early on Thursday.

The exchange recorded a combined $1.1 billion of net foreign selling in the month to June 12. The main index pared all its gains this year, losing 1.4 percent year-to-date.

