July 10, 2013 / 4:47 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Analysts lower end-2013 SET index target to 1,569

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thai analysts lowered their end-2013 target for the country’s main SET index to 1,569 from 1,625, citing worries over the slowing Chinese economy and a stimulus cut in the United States, a poll by the Securities Analysts Association showed.

Analysts cut average earnings per share (EPS) forecast for the year to 20.0 percent from 20.3 percent, according to the poll.

The SET index has fallen 14.9 percent from a 19-year high of 1,643.43 hit in late May as heightening global risk aversion had triggered foreign sell-offs in Thai stocks and other emerging southeast Asian markets like Indonesia.

Potential delays in government spending on key infrastructure projects have raised doubts over a timely fiscal boost to the domestic economy, brokers has said.

The SET index was trading down 0.21 percent at 1,395.75, with a year-to-date gain of 0.27 percent, making it southeast Asia’s worst performer so far this year.

1133 (0433 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

