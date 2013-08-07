FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND-IRPC retreats after Q2 loss
August 7, 2013 / 8:42 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-IRPC retreats after Q2 loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in IRPC Pcl fell 1.2 percent to 3.16 baht, reversing a 1.3 percent gain from the previous session, after the refiner reported a net loss for its April-June quarter.

The stock lost as much as 2.5 percent in early trade following weak quarterly results released after the market closed on Tuesday.

Nomura said the 1.16 billion baht ($36.95 million) net loss for the quarter, compared with its forecast of a net profit of 1.39 billion baht, was due to lower product spreads in petroleum and aromatics coupled with higher financing costs.

It rated the stock ‘reduce’, with a price target of 3 baht.

“While spreads so far are higher quarter on quarter in 3Q13F, high financing costs could continue to affect profitability,” it said in a report dated Aug. 6.

Nine out of 18 analysts tracking the company rated the stock a ‘sell’ or ‘strong sell’, seven put ‘hold’ and two analysts have a ‘buy’, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

1521 (0821 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

$1 = 31.39 baht

