STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Italian-Thai outperforms amid project hopes

Shares in builder Italian-Thai Development Pcl jumped on expectations it would win bids to build large-scale projects this year, including the government’s water projects and the development of the multi-billion dollar Dawei economic zone in Myanmar.

Italian-Thai shares rose 5.9 percent on heavy volume to a one-week high of 8.1 baht. About 208 million shares changed hands, 1.65 times a full-day average over the past 30 sessions.

Shares in Ch Karnchang Pcl rose 2 percent while Sino Thai Engineering Pcl gained 3 percent. The broader stock market was up 1.3 percent.

“ITD will see positive sentiment as a result of the water management bid to be announced today and ITD is expected to win many of the project modules,” said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities.

It has a ‘trading buy’ rating on Italian-Thai shares, with a fair value of 9.5 baht.

1045 (0345 GMT)