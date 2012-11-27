FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-JMT Network Services up on debut
November 27, 2012 / 4:55 AM

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-JMT Network Services up on debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in JMT Network Services Pcl rose 2.7 times on their trading debut, reflecting optimism about the company’s expansion plan and earnings growth outlook.

The debt collector and used car hire purchase service firm, a subsidiary of Jay Mart Pcl, sold 30 million shares for 4 baht ($0.13) each via an initial public offering last week.

JMT shares were at 10.9 baht while the Thai stock market was up 0.5 percent.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a research note that it expected the company to post an average earnings growth of 43 percent over the next four years (2012-2015). The broker rated the stock a ‘buy’ with a target price of 10 baht.

1128 (0428 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

