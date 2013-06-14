FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kasikornbank jumps on short-covering
June 14, 2013 / 5:12 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kasikornbank jumps on short-covering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Kasikornbank Pcl surged 5.9 percent to 188.5 baht, extending a 1.7 percent gain on Thursday, as investors continued to cover their short positions in one of recently-battered blue chips after market selloffs this week.

Traders said Kasikornbank shares were among the top heavily shorted stocks on Thai benchmark SET index. The rebound trimmed the stock’s week-to-date loss to 2.9 percent.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expected Kasikornbank shares to be a short-covering target next month.

“We recommend investors ‘speculate buy’ Kasikornbank as foreign investors are expected to accumulate Kasikornbank once again,” the broker said in a report.

Foreign investors were net buyers of $45 million in Thai shares on Thursday, after eight straight sessions of combined net selling of $1.1 billion.

1153 (0453 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob

